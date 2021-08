RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo Bobcats are back on the football field, gearing up for the team’s first football season since 2019. As concerns related to COVID 19 continued to increase, Bobcat Head Coach Rocky James decided to call it quits on a potential 2020 season due to a lack of numbers and too many health-related concerns. The decision was far from easy, but, looking back, Coach James felt he made the right call.