LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Are you ready for some football? Fans will be in attendance for the first time at a Raiders game on Saturday as the Seahawks visit Allegiant Stadium. Start time is set for 6:00 p.m. Like most NFL preseason games, the Raiders are likely to rest most of their starters. Quarterback Derek Carr may play a couple of possessions, Marcus Mariota is questionable because of a sore leg, so backup QB’s Nathan Peterman and Case Cookus are likely to see a lot of playing time.