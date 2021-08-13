Purchase your next investment property at auction with an IRA

(HOUSTON) – Hines, the international real estate firm, today announced the launch of Hines U.S. Property Partners (“HUSPP”), the firm’s new flagship commingled fund for the United States with $750 million of equity, which includes a $100 million investment from Hines, giving the fund over $1.2 billion in immediate investment capacity. HUSPP is an open-ended, diversified fund targeting next-generation assets in top-performing submarkets in major U.S. markets. The fund’s strategy is to “buy, create, and manage to core” through research-driven portfolio construction, smarter submarket and sector selection, vertically integrated value creation, and product designed for future demand. HUSPP expects to invest across the living, industrial, office and mixed-use sectors, as well as select niche sectors, such as life sciences and self-storage, to construct a diversified portfolio that targets a balance of yield and growth.
