How CoD Season 5's Double Agent Mode Works, And Why It's So Hard To Play Right Now

Call of Duty's Season 5 adds an ambitious new investigative objective mode to Black Ops Cold War called Double Agent. Similar to both Among Us and Trouble in Terrorist Town, Double Agent is a mode where certain players are assigned roles to try to sabotage a mission and stay incognito, while the rest of the competitors must work to uncover their identities. It's a much different sort of experience to see inside a Call of Duty game, but based on our impressions so far, it doesn't function well in public matches. You'll want to make sure to round up your friends if you want to enjoy this murder mystery mode. If you're diving into Double Agent, here's what you need to know about how it works, as well as why public matches are currently a nightmare.