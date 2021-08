Proof that America is the least racist country in the history of the world is before your very eyes for anyone watching the Olympics. Just look at the names and photos of our athletes and you’ll find every color of the rainbow, every country of origin, every ethnic group and every kind of ethnic blend under the sun as part of our team. You’ll find a Japanese American competing against a fellow Japanese countryman; a person with a long African American heritage competing against an American born with African heritage.