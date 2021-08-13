Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Skateboard with the cops on Aug. 14

delmartimes.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Diego Police Department’s Northwestern Division in Carmel Valley is presenting Skate Jam 2021, an opportunity for the public to skateboard with their local police officers on Saturday, Aug. 14. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pacific Highlands Ranch pump track. In addition to skateboarding with law enforcement, there will also be free snacks, refreshments and giveways. All are welcome, there is no age limit.

www.delmartimes.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmel Valley, CA
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skateboarding#Police#Northwestern Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Reuters

New Zealanders begin life in lockdown, Delta cases edge up

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. New Zealand had been virus-free and living without restrictions until Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered a snap 3-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after a single case, suspected to be Delta, was found in the largest city Auckland. read more.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy