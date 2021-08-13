Skateboard with the cops on Aug. 14

The San Diego Police Department’s Northwestern Division in Carmel Valley is presenting Skate Jam 2021, an opportunity for the public to skateboard with their local police officers on Saturday, Aug. 14. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pacific Highlands Ranch pump track. In addition to skateboarding with law enforcement, there will also be free snacks, refreshments and giveways. All are welcome, there is no age limit.