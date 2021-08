Musa and Ryan look back on the Premier League’s opening weekend, starting with Spurs beating reigning champions Manchester City (04:03) and an almost perfect afternoon for Manchester United (13:52). They then touch on routine but impressive wins for Chelsea (19:18) and Liverpool (23:05) and round up the rest of the Premier League (24:56), including an unbelievable night for Brentford (31:45). In Part 2, it’s on to the key fixtures in the Bundesliga’s opening weekend (36:54), which included a big win for Dortmund and a defeat for Jesse Marsch in his Bundesliga debut. Finally, there’s a quick trip around Ligue 1 (46:54) and La Liga (51:15).