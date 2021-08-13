“Junk Girls” Review

The second film in a loosely planned trilogy about 'human togetherness', The Girl and the Spider begins with the literal construction of a contemporary chamber piece, a very busy apartment move-out and later a similar apartment's move-in. The first film The Strange Little Cat examined a family household unit, now this one seeks to peel apart the unspoken microcosm of twenty-something apartment dwellers and their many repressions. The film begins as the ground is broken by obnoxious jackhammers, the blueprints for an apartment whose space is consumed with itself, which is splayed out on a table, the literal setup for the fleeting conversations and adverse social study about to take place.