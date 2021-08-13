Senator McConnell Helps Secure $3.3 Million for Fletcher Group to Help Combat Opioid Epidemic in Rural Kentucky
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced today the Fletcher Group will receive $3,333,333 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The funding will support the Fletcher Group Rural Center of Excellence, which works to prevent and treat substance use disorders in rural communities across Kentucky.
