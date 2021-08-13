Cancel
States start looking to social media influencers to increase vaccinations

By Dan Grossman
Fox17
 4 days ago

Over the course of the last two months, the number of fully vaccinated Americans has neared a plateau after there was a big push to get the vaccine early. It has created a challenge for states that continue to try and bump that number higher. In recent months, states have...

Related
Middletown Press

The Power of Social Influence

Imagine you are in a small town, away on business and are starting to get hungry. You notice there are two restaurants in the town square: One has two cars in the parking lot — you are guessing a server and the cook’s car — and the other has 20. Which one are you going with?
Public Safetyabovethelaw.com

The Intersection Of Social Media: Imposter Scams And Fake Influence

As a lawyer and personal branding expert, I spend my days teaching others how to build a powerful digital footprint. I emphasize the importance of being searchable online on Google and using the right keywords to get seen. However, I come across a lot of lawyers and executive clients who despise social media. They reluctantly put up a LinkedIn profile for the purposes of being able to job search or simply to gain access to recruiters but share no desire to engage or post on the platform — and for a very valid reason. The possibility of people stealing their information or photos is terrifying.
EducationFast Company

Yale researchers say social media’s outrage machine has the biggest influence on moderate groups

No, you’re not imaging things: Social media is getting more extreme—and there’s a scientific reason for that. A new study out of Yale University suggests the reason that your Facebook and Twitter feeds are now laden with scathing political diatribes and lengthy personal commentary is because we’ve been subtly trained to post those, through a system of rewards powered by “likes” and “shares.” Simply put, because content with “expressions of moral outrage” is more popular, we publish more of it.
Colorado Staterockydailynews.com

State Of Colorado Pays Social Media Influencers Ashley Cummins, Abena Antwiwaa & Others As They Try To Change Unvaccinated People’s Minds

DENVER (CBS4)– Ashley Cummins helps define internet chic. As a vlogger and in her postings on social media, she is a lifestyle and fashion vlogger. Usually, she’s sharing information about bargains, lifestyle info and healthy living ideas. Now she’s handling more serious material, sharing information on COVID vaccinations. “It’s definitely...
Internettheridgewoodblog.net

A Few Practices That Worked Well On Social Media

Channels for social media have always been available for quite some time. However, they seem to be maturing, becoming more difficult to expand on social media every day. It means that the only way to expand on social media is to do it more significantly than your competitors. And, believe it or not, it isn’t as difficult as you may imagine. Nowadays, social media remains to offer several prospects for business growth and numerous indisputable advantages. You can use your online presence to build yourself as a trusted advisor if your marketing strategy is successful. Social media is an excellent opportunity to experience your specialist knowledge and establish yourself as the go-to resource for the data your audience seeks. It is the most effective method.
InternetFlorida Star

Online Outrage Encouraged By Social Media, Gets Higher Engagement By Design: Study

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Social media platforms reward users for expressing moral outrage with higher engagement in terms of “likes” and “shares” to their posts, which encourages people online to amplify such activity, new research has found. A team of researchers at Yale University measured the expression of moral outrage on Twitter during real-life controversial events and studied the behaviors of subjects […]
Healthhoumatimes.com

LDWF: ‘No vaccine, No license’ on social media is a hoax

A graphic incorporating a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) logo, is circulating on social media erroneously stating that LDWF will not issue new hunting licenses to persons who can’t show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. This is not true. The department asks anyone who sees the incorrect graphic...
Family Relationshipskiss951.com

Teen Influencer Loses 2M Followers After Mom Deletes Social Media

I used to get mad at my mom when she would record “Regis and Kathy Lee” over my shows on VHS. But this mom is taking it to another level. A teen in Brazil who had more than 1.7-million followers on social media lost them all after her mom deleted her TikTok and Instagram accounts. Valentina Rocha Kanner Rios, who went by the name Nina Rios, was enjoying her Internet fame, but her mom Fernanda thought it was a “bad influence.” So she got rid of Valentina’s accounts, admitting that it was “Radical, yes. Necessary, too.”

