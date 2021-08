On Sunday, August 29th at 2:00 p.m., Northampton Historic Preservation Society will present another in its series of “Lectures on the Lawn” – but this program will be a “Lecture at the Church” featuring Hungars Episcopal Church in Bridgetown. It is one of the few colonial churches still in active service on the Eastern Shore, but old as it is, it is only the third and latest building to bear the name and serve Hungars Parish. If its walls could talk, they would tell wonderful stories of its early days, when it was one of the largest brick churches in the new world, graced with a pipe organ in the time when Handel and Bach were current and popular.