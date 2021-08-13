Cancel
Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press, AP
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It's worth 1.25 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Thursday. And the dollar is trading at 19.88 Mexican pesos, down from late Thursday.

