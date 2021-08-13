Listen to Episode 77 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Key Mets Sweep, Crucial Stretch Ahead feat. Art Shamsky
If I wasn’t bald, this Mets season would have me at losing hair. The roller coaster ride keeps chugging along. After rock bottom following a sweep in Philly, the Mets flipped the script and swept the Nationals at Citi Field this week. They enter 13 days in hell a half game out of first place in the NL East. Staring them down is four straight series against the Dodgers and Giants, two of the best teams in baseball. Can the Mets keep their winning ways going this weekend?nypost.com
Comments / 0