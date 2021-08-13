Cancel
Federal judge keeps eviction moratorium, denies request from landlords

By Emily Crane
New York Post
Cover picture for the articleA federal judge has denied a request from landlords to put the Biden administration’s new eviction moratorium on hold — even though she believes the freeze is illegal. US District Judge Dabney Friedrich said Friday her “hands are tied” because she doesn’t have the authority to halt the moratorium. The...

Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Biden court win on eviction ban extension draws appeals from Realtors, landlords

Groups against President Biden’s new coronavirus eviction moratorium appealed one day after a federal judge ruled it could stand, according to reports. Two chapters of the National Association of Realtors and a group of landlords requested "immediate" action from the Washington, D.C. Court of Appeals on Saturday and may get a ruling by the end of next week, according to Politico.
Congress & Courtsthejacksonpress.org

Judge Friedrich Leaves the CDC Eviction Moratorium to the DC Circuit

The Biden Administration is pushing a CDC eviction moratorium into the teeth of five current Justices of the Supreme Court concluding that the prior (and for all practical purposes identical) moratorium was beyond the power of the CDC to order. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s decision not to join the other four in entering an order against the moratorium, however, left technically in place the DC Circuit’s prior ruling favoring the moratorium. I noted after listening to Monday’s argument that Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee who ruled against the moratorium the first time around, was concerned that this tied her hands. She ruled today that it did. The case will move on to the DC Circuit, which may again be not only sympathetic to the administration’s flimsy legal arguments but also uninterested in hurrying the case along, unless the challengers can get the Supreme Court to act peremptorily (something it is rarely inclined to do).
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Judge rules Biden’s ban on evictions can remain in place

A federal judge in Washington ruled that a temporary U.S. ban on evictions in parts of the country hit hardest by the coronavirus can continue, a major victory for the Biden administration’s efforts to extend protections as the delta variant spreads. In a ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich...
Lawabovethelaw.com

Eviction Moratorium Faced… Third Amendment Challenge?!?

Somewhere out there, there’s a law student saying, “I’m planning to practice Third Amendment law” and everyone’s going to have a good laugh and move on with their lives. The Third Amendment, barring the quartering of troops during peacetime, has never found its way into a Supreme Court opinion and only slid into an appellate opinion for the first time in the 1980s. But there are, apparently, some lawyers who have made it their mission to stand up for the Third Amendment. Or at least one lawyer. And this “group” took aim at the eviction moratorium.
Congress & Courtsthebalance.com

Realtors Ask Court To Toss Eviction Moratorium

Realtors went to court again this past weekend in an attempt to overturn the latest eviction moratorium, with both sides in the case asking for a decision by Thursday. Property groups, led by the Alabama Association of Realtors, asked a federal appeals court to halt an eviction moratorium that applies to nearly 94% of the country.
Congress & CourtsSFGate

Virus restrictions didn't produce unfair trial, court rules

The state Supreme Court ruled Monday that a Bergen County man wasn’t denied a fair trial because of jury selection changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, though the justices took the additional step of ordering courts to begin collecting demographic data from prospective jurors. Wildemar Dangcil’s trial last fall...
Congress & Courtsgreensboro.com

What the Supreme Court might do about vaccine mandates

The first mandatory vaccination case to reach the Supreme Court comes from Indiana University, which is requiring students to get COVID shots before enrolling for the fall semester unless they have a medical or religious exemption. The lower courts have upheld the requirement under the authority of Jacobson v. Massachusetts,...
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

Federal judge denies request for injunction against pipeline project

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A federal judge in Roanoke has denied a request for a temporary injunction that would have put a hold on blasting for the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Judge Elizabeth Dillon did not rule on the merits of the motion, but said the court did not have the authority or jurisdiction to grant the request.
Congress & Courtsnationalmortgagenews.com

Eviction ban reflects government ‘gamesmanship,’ judge says

A federal judge in Washington said the Biden administration engaged in “gamesmanship” last week by extending an eviction moratorium in areas hit hard by COVID-19 even after the Supreme Court indicated that only Congress could do so. At a hearing on Monday, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich expressed skepticism over...

