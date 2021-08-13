Toripalimab/Chemo Combo Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA for First-Line Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma
Toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy yielded an improvement in progression-free survival compared with placebo plus chemotherapy in patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation for toripalimab (Tuoyi) in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin as a first line treatment for patients with recurrent...www.cancernetwork.com
