Toripalimab/Chemo Combo Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA for First-Line Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

This transcript has been edited for clarity. This is Mark Kris from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, with the second of three discussions about presentations on lung cancer from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting. I've divided the discussions into three areas: Part 1 was on improvements in treatment of locally advanced disease; immunotherapeutics is the topic of today's discussion; and part 3 will be about targeted therapies.