Toripalimab/Chemo Combo Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA for First-Line Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

By Ariana Pelosci
cancernetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToripalimab in combination with chemotherapy yielded an improvement in progression-free survival compared with placebo plus chemotherapy in patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation for toripalimab (Tuoyi) in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin as a first line treatment for patients with recurrent...

