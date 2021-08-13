Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fayette; Shelby The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas Northern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Southwestern Fayette County in western Tennessee Shelby County in western Tennessee * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 251 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 2 hours. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported portions of Poplar Avenue in East Memphis was covered with water. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bartlett, Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, West Memphis, Horn Lake, Marion, Cordova, T O Fuller State Park, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Walls, Southeast Memphis, Midtown Memphis, Frayser, Ellendale, Downtown Memphis and Whitehaven. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURS