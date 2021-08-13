Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knox County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Knox County through 445 PM EDT At 353 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Utica, or 10 miles southeast of Mount Vernon, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Martinsburg and Bladensburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Knox County, OH
City
Martinsburg, OH
City
Utica, OH
City
Bladensburg, OH
City
Mount Vernon, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#16 45 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy