Special Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-13 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Knox County through 445 PM EDT At 353 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Utica, or 10 miles southeast of Mount Vernon, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Martinsburg and Bladensburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
