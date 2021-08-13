Flash Flood Warning issued for Metcalfe, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Metcalfe; Monroe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky North Central Monroe County in south central Kentucky * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 251 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cyclone, Beaumont, Sulphur Lick and Willow Shade. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR