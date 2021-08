Nanci Griffith: The Last of the True Believers has passed away. Prolific Texas-born singer/songwriter Nanci Griffith, one of the true legends of what has become known as Americana, has died. Her mixture of folk and country and the personal nature of her songs attracted a committed cult following, in spite of the fact that she never achieved mainstream stardom. Raised in Austin, she was a part of the burgeoning Texas songwriting scene along with her friends Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, and Lyle Lovett, who first became known as a backup singer in her band.