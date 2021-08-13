Terrell wins annexation bout at Supreme Court
Without comment, the Supreme Court of Texas has declined to hear an appeal in an annexation dispute in Terrell. Property owners say it’s not the end of the fight.www.audacy.com
Without comment, the Supreme Court of Texas has declined to hear an appeal in an annexation dispute in Terrell. Property owners say it’s not the end of the fight.www.audacy.com
All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.https://www.audacy.com/krld
Comments / 0