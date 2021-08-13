Cancel
Terrell, TX

Terrell wins annexation bout at Supreme Court

By L P Philips
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

Without comment, the Supreme Court of Texas has declined to hear an appeal in an annexation dispute in Terrell. Property owners say it’s not the end of the fight.

