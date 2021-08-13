Cancel
Prince George's County, MD

Prince George’s County Carjackers Held Driver At Gunpoint, Stole Victim’s Dog, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Mo57_0bR43RPl00

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are looking for multiple carjackers they said stole a man’s SUV at gunpoint and took his dog.

Courtesy Prince George’s County Police Department

At around 12:40 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 2300 block of Anvil Lane in Temple Hill. The victim told police he was held up by multiple individuals. They demanded his car and stole his dog, Bella, before they drove off.

The carjacked vehicle is a black 2018 Acura MDX with Maryland tags 5DY8314. Bella is a 2-year-old Straffordshire terrier.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Bella is asked to call 301-749-5064. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, visit pgcrimesolvers.com or use the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters should refer to case No. 21-0036577.

