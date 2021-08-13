Pratt Library Expanded Hours Begin Monday
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Pratt Library System is expanding its hours starting Monday as part of its reopening, and to celebrate, it’s giving away goodies.
All branches are currently at 50% capacity and are first come, first served. When the building reaches capacity security will limit entry.
The first 10 visitors to each branch on Monday will get a free beach back, and the first 100 visitors are also in for freebies.
Here are the expanded hours:
CENTRAL LIBRARY
Monday – Thursday 10 am – 7 pm
Friday & Saturday 10 pm – 5 pm
SOUTHEAST ANCHOR LIBRARY & PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
Monday – Thursday 10 am – 8 pm
Friday & Saturday 10 pm – 5 pm
ALL OTHER LOCATIONS
Monday & Thursday 10 am – 8 pm
Tuesday & Wednesday 10 pm – 5:30 pm
Friday & Saturday 10 am – 5 pm
Comments / 0