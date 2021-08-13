Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Carroll Parish, LA

Egan man arrested in West Carroll Parish on child pornography, sexual abuse of animal charges

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEwQH_0bR43N8500

An Egan man has been arrested in West Carroll Parish following an undercover investigation into the alleged solicitation of a juvenile for sex.

According to police, a professional watch group that provides services to child victims, CCUSA, had evidence in late July that James Regan was soliciting sex with a 13-year-old female. The watch group then contacted investigators.

An undercover investigator began looking into Regan, who made contact with him. The Oak Grove Police Department says Regan's conversation with the undercover investigator "quickly shifted to extremely explicit language and media." Regan allegedly sent sexually explicit photographs and videos to the "child." Based on those conversations, investigators secured an arrest warrant for Regan.

On August 9, police say Regan told the "child" that he was coming to get her to take her back to Egan. He allegedly provided a description of the car he was in and photos of the clothing he was wearing. Police say he also maintained contact throughout the 230-mile trip, providing who he thought was a 13-year-old with his location.

On August 10, Regan told the "child" he was at Walmart in Oak Grove. Based on his criminal history and outstanding warrants, OGPD and WCPSO conducted a felony stop on Regan in the store parking lot. Police say Regan was in the vehicle and was wearing the clothes he had described.

Regan was taken into custody without incident and booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail on the outstanding arrest warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Police obtained search warrants for Regan's vehicle and cellphone, which were executed later on the evening of August 10. In his car, police say they found sexual-related paraphernalia, food he'd told the "child" he was getting, a .45 caliber handgun, and suspected methamphetamine. Police say his cell phone contained numerous photos and videos of child pornography and a video that contained sexual abuse of an animal.

Based on Regan's traveling to Oak Grove specifically to meet who he believed to be a 13-year-old female and based on the search of his car, he was additionally charged with attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, possession of a schedule II CDS- Methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Based on the search of his cell phone, he was charged with 39 counts of possession of child pornography and 1 count of sexual abuse of an animal.

As of August 11, Regan was in West Carroll Parish Jail with no bond. A warrant from the Crowley Police Department was also executed for an unrelated investigation.

The case will be forwarded to the Fifth District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Oak Grove, LA
City
Egan, LA
County
West Carroll Parish, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Child Pornography#Animals#Ccusa#Wcpso#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting

Louisiana State Police are investigating a shooting that involved a trooper, a release states. The West Carroll Parish Sheriff's Office asked for State Police assistance at about 8 p.m. on August 16 for a hostage situation underway on Chickasaw Loop just north of Oak Grove, a release states.
Crowley, LAPosted by
KATC News

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving cold case

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are seeking the public's assistance with a cold case investigation of the homicide of Malcolm Daniels. The shooting occurred at 12:45 a.m. on July 21, 2018, in the 1800 block of JD Miller St., located in the Bobby Smith Subdivision in Crowley, according to police.
Alexandria, LAPosted by
KATC News

UPDATE: Arrest made after three inmates OD

One man has been arrested in connection with three suspected overdoses last week at the Rapides Parish jail. Last week, three inmates were hospitalized with suspected overdoses. Two were in the hospital for several days, one in ICU. Eventually one of the men died, deputies say.
Rayne, LAPosted by
KATC News

One injured in Rayne shooting, suspect arrested

Rayne Police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon. According to a spokesperson, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 700 block of Reynolds Avenue. Police say they located one victim with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
ReligionPosted by
KATC News

Parole unanimously denied for priest

The state parole board today unanimously rejected Fr. Michael Guidry's request for early release. Guidry, 78, who was pastor of St. Peter’s Church in Morrow, pleaded guilty to the molestation of a 16-year-old boy. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, but was released for appeals because of COVID . After his sentencing appeals were denied he was sent back to prison.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Lafayette attorney at center of False River boat incident arrested

An assistant district attorney in Lafayette is facing charges for a boat crash on False River last week. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents arrested a 64-year-old Chris Richard of Carencro on Monday, August 16 for his alleged involvement in a boating incident that occurred in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

The District thanks LPD after Saturday concert sees "no major incidents"

After an attempt to shut down the building failed, The District says an event held over the weekend went on with "no major incidents." The District Management in a release says that they are grateful for the Lafayette Police Department's assistance the night of Saturday, August 14. Owner Danny Smith says that Police Chief Thomas Glover was on hand to witness how the night's events unfolded.
Arnaudville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Arnaudville man killed in Saturday morning shooting

An Arnaudville man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning at a home. Sheriff Becket Breaux says that Saturday August 14, 2021, at around 4:18 a.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a report of shots being fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Kennedy Drive in Arnaudville.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

Posters on Erica Hunt investigation going up in Opelousas area

St. Landry Crime Stoppers says that the Opelousas area will soon see more posters regarding the disappearance and murder of Erica Hunt. St. Landry Crime Stoppers partnered with Louisiana State Police, Opelousas Police Department and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office to send out posters regarding the disappearance and murder of Opelousas resident, Erica Nicole Hunt.
Texas StatePosted by
KATC News

Franklin PD: Runaway teen may be headed to Texas

The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway teen. Police say 15-year-old Bryan Bollinger, Jr., was reported missing by his parents. Bryan was last seen by a family member on August 13, 2021, at approximately 9:30 PM and could possibly be headed to Texas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy