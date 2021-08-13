Cancel
Pentagon concerned about speed of Taliban advances in Afghanistan

CBS News
Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon says it is concerned with the speech with which the Taliban is gaining ground in Afghanistan. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more on the latest developments.

Foreign PolicyKSBW.com

Nancy Pelosi criticized for statement on Afghanistan, Taliban

In response to the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan following the United States withdrawal, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement via Twitter that was not well-received. "The President is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and his action," the statement reads. "The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Deadline

Stephen Colbert Calls U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan “The Right Thing” That “Feels So Wrong”

On Monday’s episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert ripped off “the Band-Aid”, dedicating his entire opening monologue to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, and the United States’ withdrawal from the country. “The U.S. has been there for 20 years. We spent $2 trillion. We trained a 300,000-man strong Afghan army, and the Taliban took it over in 10 days,” the late-night host summarized. “The country is in complete chaos.” Colbert then cut to a photograph of a military helicopter evacuating Kabul, which has drawn comparisons to one of U.S. military personnel making their exit during the Fall of Saigon. “Not a flattering...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

World leaders blame Biden, express disappointment with Afghanistan

World leaders are speaking out about their disappointment with the security situation in Afghanistan, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson going so far as to pin the blame on President Joe Biden and the United States. Johnson said it was "fair to say the U.S. decision to pull out has...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...
MilitaryPosted by
The Intercept

The Taliban Have Seized U.S. Military Biometrics Devices

The Taliban have seized U.S. military biometrics devices that could aid in the identification of Afghans who assisted coalition forces, current and former military officials have told The Intercept. The devices, known as HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment, were seized last week during the Taliban’s offensive, according to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Sec. of State Blinken on Afghanistan: ‘This is not Saigon’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared Sunday that the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan since the withdrawal of U.S. troops is nothing like the fall of Saigon in 1975. During an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union," host Jake Tapper asked Blinken whether the U.S. was "already in the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban spokesman says "war is over in Afghanistan" - Al Jazeera

CAIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The spokesman for the Taliban's political office on Sundaydeclared the war was over in Afghanistan and called for peaceful relations with the international community. Spokesman Mohammad Naeem said in interviews with Al Jazeera TV the Taliban did not want to live in isolation and the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

What's next for Afghanistan as Taliban takes power?

Thousands of Afghans are seeking refuge as the Taliban seizes control of Afghanistan. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports from the White House. Then Griff Witte, a national correspondent for the Washington Post and former Kabul bureau chief, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the situation as U.S. troops withdraw.
MilitaryArmy Times

The war in Afghanistan: Answers about the withdrawal

Turmoil continues to unfold in Afghanistan after the fall of its capital city Kabul to the Taliban, an Islamic militant group that has had a foothold in the country since 1994. All U.S. troops were supposed to be withdrawn from Afghanistan by the end of August per an order from...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

President Biden faces fallout from Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden addressed the nation Monday for the first time since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. He defended withdrawing U.S. troops after 20 years of war, but admitted that Afghanistan's collapse happened "more quickly" than anticipated. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.
Militarycitizensjournal.us

Pentagon Refuses To Answer Question On Taliban Obtaining US Weaponry, Equipment

Added by Greg Albaugh on August 17, 2021. Tags: military equipment, Pentagon, Taliban, The Daily Caller New Foundation, Thomas Catenacci, Troop Withdrawal. The Department of Defense evaded a question about whether it is acting to prevent the Taliban from obtaining U.S. weapons in Afghanistan. A top U.S. military official said...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Pics/Videos: Taliban captures hundreds of US military vehicles, drones to keep taking over Afghanistan

On Friday, the Taliban seized control of Firoz Koh, the provincial capital of Ghor, Afghanistan, marking at least 17 Afghan provincial capitals the Taliban have seized in the span of a week. Videos and photos have surfaced on social media showing the Taliban taking over swaths of U.S.-donated military equipment that the Taliban is using to continue overtaking Afghanistan.
MilitaryTimes Daily

Pentagon: US, Taliban coordinate as Kabul evacuation speeds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military is coordinating with the Taliban while accelerating the airlift of Americans and Afghan allies from the Kabul airport, and also bringing in additional U.S. troops in a scramble to complete the evacuation in two weeks, Pentagon officials said Tuesday. Support local journalism reporting on...

