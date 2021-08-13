Cancel
Hall County, GA

Column: The ferries that carried travelers across the Chatahoochee

By Johnny Vardeman
Gainesville Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt one time in the 1830s, 11 ferries carried people across the Chattahoochee from Hall into Forsyth County and vice versa. One of those was Light’s Ferry, named for Obediah Light, who ran the boat back and forth across the river. In Hall County, today’s Light’s Ferry Road begins in Flowery Branch and extends to Aqualand Marina on Lake Lanier. On the Forsyth County side, the ferry site was at the end of Bethel Church, or Bethel Road.

