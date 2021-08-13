Cancel
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral City Council Member Rick Williams submits resignation

 4 days ago
According to a recent Facebook post on the Cape Coral Government page, Cape Coral City Council Member Rick Williams is stepping down. The letter of resignation was submitted to the city on August 12, 2021, and takes effect immediately.

“My most cherished contribution has been serving our future leaders, by initiating and working with the Youth Council,” his statement read.

Rick Williams plans to take this time to focus on his health and well-being.

“I want to thank Rick for his contributions and service to the City and the Cape Coral residents,” said Mayor John Gunter. “On behalf of the City Council, we wish him well.”

Rick Williams is a retired 26-year U.S. Navy veteran. He was elected in November 2013 and re-elected in 2017. His term was set to expire in 2022.

The Cape Coral City Council will hold a Special Meeting concerning the District 6 vacancy on Monday, August 16 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.

