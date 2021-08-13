Cancel
Hartford, CT

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 positivity rate dips slightly, but hospitalizations continue to rise

By Alex Putterman, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate has leveled off over the past week, state numbers show, even as hospitalizations continue to accelerate.

Four of Connecticut’s eight counties, Hartford, New Haven, Middlesex and New London, have been identified by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having a high level of community transmission of COVID-19, with an average of 100 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The state’s four other counties have substantial transmission, the CDC says.

The state Department of Public Health is urging all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in indoor public spaces. Some municipalities, such as Hartford and New Haven, have mandated mask wearing in restaurants and businesses.

Cases and positivity rate

Connecticut on Friday reported 542 COVID-19 cases out of 20,236 tests, for a positivity rate of 2.68%. The state’s seven-day positivity rate now stands at 3.17%, down slightly from Thursday and practically unchanged from late last week.

Connecticut has averaged 537 cases a day over the past week, down from Thursday though still higher than through most of the summer.

Earlier this week, Dr. Ulysses Wu, an infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare, said he thought the ongoing spike was beginning to slow.

“[The numbers] are still rising, but they’re not rising at the rate that we had seen,” Wu said. “That doesn’t mean that everything is tapering off, but hopefully it means that people are starting to mask and hopefully it also means they’re not engaging in risky behavior and hopefully it means people are getting vaccinated.”

Hospitalizations

As of Friday, Connecticut has 259 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, up 12 from Thursday and the most at a time since May 11.

Hospitalizations tend to lag cases by several weeks, meaning any leveling off evident in the state’s positivity rate would not yet show up in hospitalization statistics.

According to state data, about three-quarters of people in Connecticut hospitalized with COVID-19 are either unvaccinated or of unknown vaccine status.

Deaths

Connecticut now reports COVID-19 deaths only on Thursdays. As of this week’s report, the state has recorded 8,307 coronavirus-linked deaths during the pandemic.

There have been 619,250 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.

Vaccinations

As of Friday, 71.3% of all Connecticut residents and 81.8% of those 12 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 64.1% of all residents and 73.6% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 vaccination has increased in recent weeks along with cases and hospitalizations. From Aug. 1-7, the most recent days for which data is available, the state administered about 42,000 vaccine doses, per state numbers, up more than 30% from a month prior.

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .

Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Connecticut students must wear masks in school through September, Gov. Lamont confirms

An executive order requiring K-12 students in Connecticut to wear masks in schools will remain in place for the first month of the coming school year, Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday afternoon. Speaking to reporters at Veterans Memorial Stadium in New Britain for a press conference to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for high school athletes, Lamont said all students must wear masks through Sept. 30. ...
Rocky Hill, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Families of 2 victims of Legionnaires’ disease sue Rocky Hill nursing home over water safety issues

The families of two victims of Legionnaires’ disease at the same Rocky Hill nursing home over the past two years have filed lawsuits against the facility’s parent company Apple Rehab for failing to meet water safety standards designed to protect residents from the potentially deadly Legionella bacteria. The complaints from the estates of Carlos Paez, who died in July 2019, and Angelo ...
Manchester, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Regional food bank approved for operations in Manchester

A global food bank has leased a Manchester warehouse and expects to begin distributions before the end of the year, the nonprofit organization announced Tuesday. Midwest Food Bank New England leased a 55,000 sq. ft. warehouse at 440 Adams St. after securing approval from the planning and zoning commission. Renovations are to begin next month, according to a news release from the faith-based ...
Posted by
Hartford Courant

Tropical Storm Fred expected to bring showers to Connecticut Thursday

Tropical Storm Fred is beginning to make its way up the East Coast, but Connecticut won’t see much of the effects from the storm, other than rain and light winds late Wednesday into Thursday evening. “You’d call it an ideal rain-maker because it’s not going to be heavy enough to cause flooding,” Gary Lessor, chief meteorologist at Western Connecticut State University, said. “The winds aren’t ...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Real estate market cooling off? Greater Hartford grabs a top 3 spot in national ranking of hot markets in the U.S.

Greater Hartford grabbed another top spot in a national listing of hot real estate markets Tuesday, as the area ranked in July among those with the biggest declines in the pipeline of homes for sale. Even as inventory shortages in some markets across the country are starting to ease, the Hartford metro area saw a 68% drop in its homes for sale in July, tumbling to less than one month supply, ...

