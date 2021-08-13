Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 positivity rate dips slightly, but hospitalizations continue to rise

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate has leveled off over the past week, state numbers show, even as hospitalizations continue to accelerate.

Four of Connecticut’s eight counties, Hartford, New Haven, Middlesex and New London, have been identified by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having a high level of community transmission of COVID-19, with an average of 100 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The state’s four other counties have substantial transmission, the CDC says.

The state Department of Public Health is urging all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in indoor public spaces. Some municipalities, such as Hartford and New Haven, have mandated mask wearing in restaurants and businesses.

Cases and positivity rate

Connecticut on Friday reported 542 COVID-19 cases out of 20,236 tests, for a positivity rate of 2.68%. The state’s seven-day positivity rate now stands at 3.17%, down slightly from Thursday and practically unchanged from late last week.

Connecticut has averaged 537 cases a day over the past week, down from Thursday though still higher than through most of the summer.

Earlier this week, Dr. Ulysses Wu, an infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare, said he thought the ongoing spike was beginning to slow.

“[The numbers] are still rising, but they’re not rising at the rate that we had seen,” Wu said. “That doesn’t mean that everything is tapering off, but hopefully it means that people are starting to mask and hopefully it also means they’re not engaging in risky behavior and hopefully it means people are getting vaccinated.”

Hospitalizations

As of Friday, Connecticut has 259 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, up 12 from Thursday and the most at a time since May 11.

Hospitalizations tend to lag cases by several weeks, meaning any leveling off evident in the state’s positivity rate would not yet show up in hospitalization statistics.

According to state data, about three-quarters of people in Connecticut hospitalized with COVID-19 are either unvaccinated or of unknown vaccine status.

Deaths

Connecticut now reports COVID-19 deaths only on Thursdays. As of this week’s report, the state has recorded 8,307 coronavirus-linked deaths during the pandemic.

There have been 619,250 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.

Vaccinations

As of Friday, 71.3% of all Connecticut residents and 81.8% of those 12 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 64.1% of all residents and 73.6% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 vaccination has increased in recent weeks along with cases and hospitalizations. From Aug. 1-7, the most recent days for which data is available, the state administered about 42,000 vaccine doses, per state numbers, up more than 30% from a month prior.

