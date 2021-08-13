No lCU beds remaining in Coastal Bend

There are no remaining ICU beds in the Coastal Bend, according to the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council.

Hilary Watt of the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council tells KRIS 6 News that as of noon Friday, hospitals Regional Advisory Council, as of noon today, hospitals are reporting that hospitals in the Coastal Bend area have no ICU beds.

They include the following counties: Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Kenedy, Kleberg, Jim Wells, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio.

Administrators say they currently don't have people to staff those ICU rooms.

The Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council is asking for all Coastal Bend residents to do their part and wear a face mask.

We'll have more on this breaking story when we learn about it.