Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

No lCU beds remaining in Coastal Bend

By Tim Griffin
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39o4V9_0bR4375i00

There are no remaining ICU beds in the Coastal Bend, according to the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council.

Hilary Watt of the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council tells KRIS 6 News that as of noon Friday, hospitals Regional Advisory Council, as of noon today, hospitals are reporting that hospitals in the Coastal Bend area have no ICU beds.

They include the following counties: Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Kenedy, Kleberg, Jim Wells, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio.

Administrators say they currently don't have people to staff those ICU rooms.

The Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council is asking for all Coastal Bend residents to do their part and wear a face mask.

We'll have more on this breaking story when we learn about it.

Comments / 0

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcu#Nueces#San Patricio#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Christian County, KYwkdzradio.com

Christian County Monitoring Increasing COVID-19 Numbers

The Christian County Health Department is continuing to monitor the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the county, with the increase fueling a renewed vaccination effort. Health Department spokeswoman Amanda Brunt told the News Edge the number of COVID-19 cases has taken a significant jump in the last few days.
KIII TV3

Coastal Bend Food Bank to host drive thru food distribution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be hosting an emergency food distribution event on Monday August 16. The distribution will take place at 10 a.m. at the Greyhound Racetrack located at 5302 Leopard St. Participants are required to stay in their vehicle and have their trunk spaces empty upon arrival.
WKHM

COVID-19 Delta Variant identified in Jackson County

The Jackson County Health Department announced Friday that the COVID-19 delta variant, which has been identified in the state for several weeks, has now been confirmed within Jackson County. The department has not yet given specifics on how many people within the county have been infected with the variant. The...
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Hospital Updates Visitor Restrictions

The Guthrie County Hospital has recently updated their visitor restrictions policy. The updated restrictions will only allow for one visitor per patient and that patient will be screened for any illness or fevers. Visitors and designated caregivers will not be able to enter the building if they have one of the following symptoms: cough, runny nose, sore throat, vomiting and diarrhea. All visitors must be 18 years or older, wear a mask, stay in the patient’s room at all times, wash their hands before and after they leave the patient’s room and cannot test positive for COVID-19.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Coastal Harris, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Areas of brief torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in League City. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris Strong showers and thunderstorms could impact portions of western Galveston, east central Fort Bend, northeastern Brazoria, northwestern Chambers and southeastern Harris Counties through 645 PM CDT At 542 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking areas of strong showers and thunderstorms near and along a line from the Baytown area to Houston Hobby to around the Fresno area. Movement was south to southwest at around 10 mph. Rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are possible with the stronger storms or where any training sets up. Localized flooding is possible. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and locally heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, southwestern League City, Baytown, northern Missouri City, Friendswood, Deer Park, Alvin, South Houston, Bellaire, West University Place, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Webster, Manvel, Hunters Creek Village, Cloverleaf, Downtown Houston, Greenway / Upper Kirby Area and Second Ward. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Liberty County, FLcljnews.com

Big Bend Traffic Advisory

CHIPLEY – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. •S.R. 65 Resurfacing from South of Telogia Power to South of Telogia Creek – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Drivers should be prepared to stop for one-lane traffic and lane shifts.
coastalbreezenews.com

Coastal Comments

It’s a challenge to ferret out information when the Commissioners aren’t meeting, decisions aren’t being made, and many, many involved people are out of town until September! I’ve been scouring through information from people who have sent me items they thought might interest everyone. All I will do is repeat what they have said in different venues, and hope you find them as interesting as I do.
Laredo Morning Times

DSHS: Laredo has 2 beds remaining, hospitalization rate at new recent high

Officials from the City of Laredo and Webb County announced that an additional 344 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths were reported on Monday as the city’s hospitalization totals and available beds continue to hit extreme levels. The new figures from the past three days bring Laredo to 47,148 positives...
Atlanta, GAUS News and World Report

Coastal Georgia Hospitals Say COVID-19 Surge Has Filled Beds

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia hospitals say they are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients amid rising infections across the state, while health officials pleaded with people to wear masks and get vaccinated. Clinical leaders from four coastal Georgia hospitals said at a news conference Monday that their institutions are rapidly running...
Richmond, TXthekatynews.com

Fort Bend Infrastructure Conference

The Fort Bend Infrastructure Conference is a collaborative effort between the Fort Bend Chamber, Central Fort Bend Chamber and the Fort Bend EDC. This half-day conference will take place on Thursday, September 16th, from 7:30 am – 2:30 pm at Safari Texas Ranch, Richmond, TX. This informative conference is a comprehensive series of presentations from industry experts in water, development, transportation, public policy, and much more. The education and promotion of developments in infrastructure is […]
KIII TV3

Another virus is hospitalizing children in the Coastal Bend, disease experts say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hospitalizations are on the rise at Driscoll Children's Hospital and not just with COVID-19, but with the Respiratory Syncytial Virus as well. It's something experts said is very unusual this time of year. "This is what we usually see during the winter month," said Dr. Jaime...

Comments / 0

Community Policy