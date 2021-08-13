Teller County Commissioners Outline Coronavirus Health Recommendations

No Mask Requirements or Vaccination Proof on the Table Locally. As we move from a summer of low Covid-19 case-counts and low hospitalizations, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and urban health departments are once again beginning to recommend restrictions on residents, even among those vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19. The Teller Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) remains committed to respecting the State and Federal Constitutional rights of our citizens to gather, worship, conduct commerce, go to school and pursue happiness.