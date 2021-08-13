Cancel
Bigfork, MT

Community Spotlight: Artwork on display in Bigfork

By Mike Powers
An interesting art exhibit opens up Friday evening at the Bigfork Art and Cultural Center .

It’s called Seen and Unseen and entails a combination of art and science from the Flathead watershed.

“This exhibition is featuring artist [who’s] been in residence at [the Flathead Lake Biological Station for] the past three years,” explained Open AIR director Stoney Samsoe.

"So, we have regional artists, as well as a national artist who participated in the program, featured Plein Air session happening,” Samsoe said.

The exhibit will run until Sept. 25. Watch the video above to learn more.

