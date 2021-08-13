Cancel
Joanna Gaines Just Dropped a Fall Collection at Target That You Can Already Shop — Including $4 Dinnerware

Cover picture for the articleIf you're counting down the days until pumpkin spice latte season starts and you already have a chunky knit sweater or two picked out for crisp autumn days, we have great news: Chip and Joanna Gaines' latest Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection just launched at Target ahead of fall 2021. The new collab is filled with cozy fall must-haves starting at just $3.99.

Joanna Gaines
