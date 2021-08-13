Joanna Gaines Just Dropped a Fall Collection at Target That You Can Already Shop — Including $4 Dinnerware

TV fans aren't always intimidated or shy about letting their favorite celebrity know how they feel about their choices, and Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines would know more about that than many right now. For months, followers have been commenting about their displeasure over Gaines’ long locks. But in typical Chip Gaines fashion, the chatter doesn’t seem to bother him. Still, Joanna Gaines can’t even celebrate with her husband without fans commenting on his hair, as Fixer Upper fans took to social media to let Chip Gaines know they aren’t loving his long locks in a post celebrating their Magnolia Network.