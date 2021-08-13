Cancel
Lompoc, CA

Lompoc residents urged to prepare for possible power shutoffs

By Bethany Reeves
Posted by 
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago


As fire season continues, Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events may come to the city of Lompoc.

The the city wants to let residents know that the power shutoffs are a possibility for the area.

The power shutoffs could come during times when fire danger is extreme. At such times, PG&E may turn off high risk power lines.

PG&E has used PSPS events in the past as a precaution against wildfire.

The city says it will make every effort to update residents on available media platforms, and that electric service will be restored as quickly as possible. However, customers should be prepared for multi-day outages.

The city encourages people to sign up for local emergency notifications online , to review PG&E's local power shutoff information , to review preparation tips , and to follow the City of Lompoc on social media.

KSBY News

KSBY News

