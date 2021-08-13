Cancel
Schools increase public health precautions; High spread of COVID in community activates next level protocols

Based upon information provided to Bulloch County Schools on August 12 by the Southeast Health District, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Weekly COVID-19 Status Report, the school district is transitioning to the High–Spread community level protocols within its Return-to-School Plan for Infectious Illness Mitigation. Bulloch...

Hyper-local news service serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

