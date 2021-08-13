How To Buy Your Own Michigan Island near Marquette

No matter your location, a Michigan Lavender Farm is only a short drive away. In addition to its beauty, there is so much to see, smell and discover at these Lavender Farm locations. Many of these spots even have gift shops where hand-made products can be purchased. From distilled essential oils, bath and beauty products, lavender ice cream, pop and lemonade, there is so much to learn about these beautiful plants and what they can create. Additionally, some farms allow you to cut your own bouquet of fresh lavender for a small fee, and many sell bundles of both fresh and dried lavender. Their beauty is one thing, but these plants are even sought after for their medicinal properties, along with the fragrance.