SAULT STE. MARIE — Artistic director of the Soo Theatre, Karen Beacom, is bringing opera back to Chippewa County after a year's absence due to COVID-19. This year, Beacom has persuaded musicians from other parts of the country to come to the Sault for the grand performance and also to share their craft and international performance experiences with local budding singers. Beacom said the recruitment process takes a lot of the winter months to coordinate the casting of the show and the players necessary to execute the music in the orchestra. She explained that many company members return year after year and many of the new folks are recommended by current participants or other colleagues in the business.