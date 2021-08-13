Cook County domestic violence court continues video proceedings under chief judge’s order

Court dates for survivors of domestic violence will continue via videoconference following an order signed Wednesday by Cook County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy Evans. The order, announced Thursday by the chief judge’s office, means most appearances for emergency orders of protection and most routine motions and hearings will happen remotely until further notice. The order also stipulates that people whose cases were heard by the domestic violence division from July 26 to Aug. 11, who were scheduled for subsequent in-person appearances, will be notified of new remote court dates.