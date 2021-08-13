KU incentives for vaccinated students including free tuition

The University of Kansas Lawrence and Edwards campuses will offer incentives to vaccinated students who upload their COVID-19 vaccination records including a cash prize equivalent of free in-state tuition, upgraded parking passes and $5,000 cash.

Students, who upload their completed vaccination records to the Watkins Health Services student portal , will be entered into weekly drawings that start Aug. 27 and go through Oct. 29, according to a KU news release.

"Three students will win a cash prize equivalent to one semester's worth of undergraduate in-state tuition, valued at $5,091," the release said.

The release also lists more of the prizes students could win:

Another three students will receive $5,000

Two students will win a gold parking permit

Four students will win 1,000 KU Dining dollars

Courtesy of Pepsi, one student will win some Apple products including an iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch

Some students will win sets of two football and men's basketball tickets to a "variety of games - including the Kentucky and Missouri basketball games - from the Chancellor's Office."

Students could also receive gift cards from Adidas, Rally House and other local retailers and restaurants

The university is also offering $40 KU Bookstore gift cards to 4,000 students who go to an on-campus vaccine clinic and start the vaccination process. These students will be eligible to get a $10 KU Dining gift card after receiving their second dose.

During the beginning of the semester, KU will host these walk-in vaccination clinics:

Saturday, Aug. 21, noon to 2 p.m., Watkins Health Services building

Monday, Aug. 23, through Friday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Level 4 of the Kansas Union, Traditions Area

Tuesday, Aug. 31, and Wednesday, Sept. 1, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Lobby, Ambler Student Recreation Fitness Center

The university said the funding to pay for the approximately $235,000 in incentives came from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.