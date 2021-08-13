Cancel
KU incentives for vaccinated students including free tuition

By Katharine Finnerty
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
The University of Kansas Lawrence and Edwards campuses will offer incentives to vaccinated students who upload their COVID-19 vaccination records including a cash prize equivalent of free in-state tuition, upgraded parking passes and $5,000 cash.

Students, who upload their completed vaccination records to the Watkins Health Services student portal , will be entered into weekly drawings that start Aug. 27 and go through Oct. 29, according to a KU news release.

"Three students will win a cash prize equivalent to one semester's worth of undergraduate in-state tuition, valued at $5,091," the release said.

The release also lists more of the prizes students could win:

  • Another three students will receive $5,000
  • Two students will win a gold parking permit
  • Four students will win 1,000 KU Dining dollars
  • Courtesy of Pepsi, one student will win some Apple products including an iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch
  • Some students will win sets of two football and men's basketball tickets to a "variety of games - including the Kentucky and Missouri basketball games - from the Chancellor's Office."
  • Students could also receive gift cards from Adidas, Rally House and other local retailers and restaurants

The university is also offering $40 KU Bookstore gift cards to 4,000 students who go to an on-campus vaccine clinic and start the vaccination process. These students will be eligible to get a $10 KU Dining gift card after receiving their second dose.

During the beginning of the semester, KU will host these walk-in vaccination clinics:

  • Saturday, Aug. 21, noon to 2 p.m., Watkins Health Services building
  • Monday, Aug. 23, through Friday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Level 4 of the Kansas Union, Traditions Area
  • Tuesday, Aug. 31, and Wednesday, Sept. 1, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Lobby, Ambler Student Recreation Fitness Center

The university said the funding to pay for the approximately $235,000 in incentives came from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

