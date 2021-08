Are you interested in going through the entire data on a specific mobile phone through your own cell phone, or a PC owned by you. While cloning is technically perceived as a process of replicating the entire contents of a target cell phone onto another one, there are several useful tools available in the market today that make it even easier to go through the contents of the target device, and stay on top of its day-to-day activities. We’ll essentially be talking about cloning in that specific context, for the scope of this article.