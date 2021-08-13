Cancel
Child's Play TV Series Teaser Brings Chucky to Life

Cover picture for the articleProduction just wrapped up this week on SYFY and USA Network's Chucky TV series, which continues the long-running horror franchise in a new medium while also telling an all-new story. A brand new teaser video for the show has made its way online however featuring a tease that old-school fans will love. Starting out with the classic "Ade due damballa" chant used throughout the franchise and ends....about where you'd expect for Chucky. To top it all off though the entire ad is done in homage to the trailer for the 1978 horror movie Magic, another famous killer doll movie. Watch the teaser below along with a comparison between it and Magic!

