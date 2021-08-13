Child's Play TV Series Teaser Brings Chucky to Life

It may only be a couple of months before the new Chucky series premieres, but productions has finally been officially completed on the first season of the franchise's foray into the small screen. Don Mancini, original Chucky mastermind and writer/director of the new series took to his social media account at roughly the same time as the series' star Jennifer Tilly to confirm that it now really is a wrap. The series saw its full trailer released during this year's [email protected], and it is fair to say that what has been seen so far definitely is striking the right chord with many longtime Chucky fans.