Chang went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 7-4 win over the Tigers. Called up from Triple-A earlier in the day, Chang celebrated his return to the majors in style, launching a solo shot off Joe Jimenez in the sixth inning. The 25-year-old utility player got the start at third base in this one, but he's seen action at all four infield spots this season for Cleveland and most of his action during this stint could come at first base with Bobby Bradley (knee) sidelined. On the year, Chang is slashing just .195/.234/.346 through 141 plate appearances with three homers and 18 RBI.