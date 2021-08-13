No lCU beds remaining in Coastal Bend

Effective: 2021-08-15 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Areas of brief torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in League City. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris Strong showers and thunderstorms could impact portions of western Galveston, east central Fort Bend, northeastern Brazoria, northwestern Chambers and southeastern Harris Counties through 645 PM CDT At 542 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking areas of strong showers and thunderstorms near and along a line from the Baytown area to Houston Hobby to around the Fresno area. Movement was south to southwest at around 10 mph. Rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are possible with the stronger storms or where any training sets up. Localized flooding is possible. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and locally heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, southwestern League City, Baytown, northern Missouri City, Friendswood, Deer Park, Alvin, South Houston, Bellaire, West University Place, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Webster, Manvel, Hunters Creek Village, Cloverleaf, Downtown Houston, Greenway / Upper Kirby Area and Second Ward. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
