Statewide indoor mask mandate now in effect in Oregon amid surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

(Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Oregon, the indoor mask mandate announced by Gov. Kate Brown earlier this week is now in effect, KATU reports.

The mandate applies to anyone over the age of five, regardless of vaccination status. On public transportation, anyone over the age of two will be required to mask up.

“It’s clear the current situation requires immediate action to stop the delta variant from spreading further. That’s why, moving forward for the immediate future, masks will be required in all indoor, public settings,” Brown said Wednesday. “The latest science is clear that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are able to spread the delta variant. Masks are simple and they are effective. Wearing a mask should give you confidence that you are not infecting others.”

Exemptions to the new mandate are only for activities where it wouldn’t be practical to wear a mask, including eating and drinking, organized sports, swimming and public speaking.

According to officials, the delta variant is three times more infectious than previous variants. Dr. Dean Sidelinger, OHA’s state health officer and epidemiologist, said it accounts for “almost every newly reported COVID-19 case" in Oregon.

OHA reported 2,387 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 670 virus-related hospitalizations. Of those hospitalized, 177 are in intensive care units.

The statewide mask mandate was re-instated to prevent Oregon’s hospitals from reaching full capacity and to slow the spread of the delta variant.