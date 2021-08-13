Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Statewide indoor mask mandate now in effect in Oregon amid surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zVGng_0bR40tyC00
(Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Oregon, the indoor mask mandate announced by Gov. Kate Brown earlier this week is now in effect, KATU reports.

The mandate applies to anyone over the age of five, regardless of vaccination status. On public transportation, anyone over the age of two will be required to mask up.

“It’s clear the current situation requires immediate action to stop the delta variant from spreading further. That’s why, moving forward for the immediate future, masks will be required in all indoor, public settings,” Brown said Wednesday. “The latest science is clear that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are able to spread the delta variant. Masks are simple and they are effective. Wearing a mask should give you confidence that you are not infecting others.”

Exemptions to the new mandate are only for activities where it wouldn’t be practical to wear a mask, including eating and drinking, organized sports, swimming and public speaking.

According to officials, the delta variant is three times more infectious than previous variants. Dr. Dean Sidelinger, OHA’s state health officer and epidemiologist, said it accounts for “almost every newly reported COVID-19 case" in Oregon.

OHA reported 2,387 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 670 virus-related hospitalizations. Of those hospitalized, 177 are in intensive care units.

The statewide mask mandate was re-instated to prevent Oregon’s hospitals from reaching full capacity and to slow the spread of the delta variant.

Comments / 15

Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Getty Images Rrb#Katu#Oha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.

Comments / 15

Community Policy