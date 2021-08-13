National air travel skidding in wake of delta variant

Air travel has been through some ups and down during the pandemic.

Now it looks like demand is slowing again.

The TSA says it screened 1.7 million people on Tuesday.

That's the fewest number of passengers for one day in nearly two months.

Southwest Airlines reports more customers are canceling trips.

And travel tracking site Hopper says demand for domestic flights has been flat since the Fourth of July.

Industry experts say fear about the delta variant is likely to blame.

