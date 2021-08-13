Cancel
Video Games

‘Battlefield 2042’ technical playtest footage has been shared online

By Jack Grimshaw
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Dice’s Battlefield 2042 is currently undergoing a closed playtest, and some players have posted gameplay footage online. The playtest is live for short periods this weekend, and a few thousand players on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 have been invited to play. The playtest comes with a confidentiality agreement stating that content should not be shared or streamed, but some players have ignored this and have posted footage online.

