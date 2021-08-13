‘Battlefield 2042’ technical playtest footage has been shared online

One programmer showcased just how easy it is to create a hack or cheat software for Call of Duty: Warzone. It looks like Warzone players will have another threat to contend with, in the near future. Thanks to YouTube content creator Sjas0a32, illicit software for the game is quick, easy, and takes no time at all—which is extremely poor news for console players who thought themselves safe from the game's "infested" reputation. In a now unlisted video, Sjas0a32 displayed how in just five hours they were able to train an AI to tag and display the location of other players.