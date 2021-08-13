Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dallas Cowboys may lose star wide receiver due to ‘money crunch’ in 2022

By Matt Johnson
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5mGF_0bR40pRI00

The Dallas Cowboys boast one of the NFL’s best receiving corps entering the 2021 season. But after paying Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, the electrifying trio of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup might not stay together for long.

Dallas invested heavily at wide receiver during the 2020 offseason. The front office signed Cooper to a $100 million contract and spent the No. 17 pick on CeeDee Lamb, seizing on the opportunity to draft an elite 2020 NFL Draft prospect.

The trio is going to be a huge reason why the Cowboys boast one of the NFL’s best offenses in 2021. But even with a rising salary cap, financial constraints might force Jerry Jones to decide between two of his offensive stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10F7uI_0bR40pRI00 Also Read:
Dallas Cowboys’ Amari Cooper injury history creating frustration, star facing crucial 2021 season

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote , the Cowboys’ upcoming “money crunch” might force the front office to choose between Cooper and Gallup next offseason.

  • Amari Cooper stats (2019-’20): 171 receptions, 2,303 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns and 13.5 ypc

Check out Sportsnaut’s Dallas Cowboys 2021 season preview

Will the Dallas Cowboys re-sign Michael Gallup?

Dallas is currently projected to be $24 million over the salary cap next season, per OvertheCap. While the organization knows how good Gallup is, they can’t even approach the figures Gallup will receive on the open market in free agency.

There is one way Gallup returns to Dallas next season. If the Cowboys release or trade Cooper next spring, it creates $15 million in cap relief and the savings are even greater if it’s a post-June 1 move.

Find out where the Dallas Cowboys land in our 2021 NFL power rankings

  • Michael Gallup stats (2019-’20): 125 receptions, 1,950 receiving yards 11 touchdowns, 15.6 ypc

Financially, it might make more sense to choose Gallup. He is younger and has demonstrated the ability to stay healthy over the past two years. While he would land a lucrative contract next offseason, any deal he signs likely is less than a $20 million annual salary.

The Dallas Cowboys already made it clear a Gallup extension isn’t coming this year, which makes sense for both sides. Fans will enjoy this incredible trio in 2021, but the looming decision will be a fascinating storyline of the 2022 NFL offseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqQkJ_0bR40pRI00
Also Read:
Cowboys vs Cardinals: Week 1 NFL preseason preview

More must-reads:

Comments / 15

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Panthers#American Football#Espn#Gallup#Overthecap#San Francisco Giants#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLNew York Post

Stephen Jones admits Cowboys made a costly Dak Prescott mistake

The Cowboys know they made a mistake with Dak Prescott. After suffering a compound fracture on his right ankle in Week 5, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott still locked up a four-year, $160 million deal in the offseason. The only regret the Cowboys have, according to CEO and director of player personnel Stephen Jones, is that they couldn’t lock up Prescott sooner.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

How old is Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys?

For the last 30 years, the image of Jerry Jones has been as synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys as the star on their helmet. At some point, the oil baron turned NFL czar blurred the lines so much that the Cowboys ceased to be America’s Team and became Jerry’s Team.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With The Latest Cowboys News

Michael Irvin is as big of a Dallas Cowboys supporter as there is, but even the Hall of Fame wide receiver can’t back the team’s latest developments. According to reports, the Cowboys have yet to reach the NFL’s COVID-19 vaccine threshold. When teams reach an 85 percent vaccination rate, the COVID-19 restrictions lighten, making it easier to go about day-to-day business. However, the Cowboys have not yet reached that rate.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp

This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are currently ramping up their defensive backfield as they get set to start training camp. Talented, if oft-injured, safety Malik Hooker is expected to sign with the team soon, and he’ll be joined by another new defensive back: corner Kyron Brown. Brown went undrafted in 2019, after...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Sued for $1 Million for Another Dog Biting Accident: Reports

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being taken to court once again because of a May incident involving his beloved Rottweiler, Ace. Elliott has now been sued for the third time in 14 months because of various dog bite attacks. Along with Ace, the NFL player owns two bulldogs as well. As Elliott gears up for the beginning of the 2021 NFL season, he’s now facing another lawsuit seeking more than $1 million in damages.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Announce MRI Results For Dak Prescott Injury

The Dallas Cowboys have announced an injury update for star quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott left practice on Wednesday with an apparent injury. The Cowboys later announced that Prescott was dealing with a shoulder injury. Dallas has since revealed that Prescott underwent an MRI. The results of the MRI showed that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Dak Injury: Cowboys Need QB Foles or Bortles - Now

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys insist they have no unusual reason to have trepidation about the 2021 health of QB Dak Prescott - even after he trotted off the training camp field on Wednesday with a shoulder ailment that will sideline him for a time. Amid gossip that he...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...

Comments / 15

Community Policy