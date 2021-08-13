‘What We Do In The Shadows’ renewed for season four, watch season three trailer

With the third season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows now less than a month away, viewers have learned some of the things that Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) will be dealing with when they return. From Guillermo outing himself as a kickass vampire slayer and our vamps' new status within the vampire community to Colin's 100th birthday, werewolf kickball, wellness cults, Nandor's "eternal life crisis", and a whole ton more. Unfortunately, two people our fivesome won't be facing off with this season or any season any time soon are Officers O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue) from Wellington Paranormal, the spinoff series from the "What We Do in the Shadows" feature film (currently airing in the U.S. on The CW and HBO Max).
Comments / 0