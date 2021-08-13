Cancel
‘What We Do In The Shadows’ renewed for season four, watch season three trailer

By Adam Starkey
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat We Do In The Shadows has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of season three’s debut in September. The show, based on the 2014 feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, will return on Thursday September 2 on FX in the US. A release date for season three in the UK has yet to be announced.

