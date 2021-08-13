Man finds $130,000 taped to bottom of used fridge

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Police in South Korea said they are investigating after a man bought a used kimchi fridge online and found $130,000 cash taped to the bottom.

Police on Jeju Island said the man filed a police report Aug. 6 saying he was cleaning the recently-delivered fridge when he found the cash stash taped to the bottom of the appliance.

Investigators said they are working to identify the online seller of the refrigerator and are talking to the people involved in its transportation and delivery.

South Korea's Lost and Found Act states the cash will become the property of the man who bought the fridge if the rightful owner can't be tracked down. The money will become the property of the state if it is found to have been involved in a crime.

A 2016 report in The Korea Times documented the trend of people keeping their money stored in kimchi fridges amid record low bank interest rates in South Korea. The report said an average kimchi fridge can hold up to $895,200 cash.