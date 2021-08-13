Cancel
California State

Utah sends another task force to help battle Dixie Fire in California

By Scott McKane
 4 days ago
Another Utah task force is heading to California today to battle the Dixie Fire in Northern California, sending more than a dozen firefighters to help, along with five engines and a support vehicle.

READ: Utah firefighters now on front lines of California's Dixie Fire

Firefighters met at the Maverick Center this morning before joining efforts to combat the 516,000-acre fire, which is the biggest wildfire in California history.

More than 14,000 structures are at risk, but the fire has already destroyed 1000 buildings, including the historic town of Greenville.

"I was shutting the gate and all I could see was black with little outlines of stick frame houses on fire. I recognize the shape of them and knew who lived there. And I could see their house was completely engulfed," said Greenville resident Christine Meyers.

California says the Dixie Fire is now 31 percent contained.

Utah's task force will be deployed for 16 days.

