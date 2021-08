Just picture it: A true game streaming service. Just pay a monthly fee and an entire library of games opens up, including games that have only just released to the public. Xbox Game Pass is trying to make this dream a reality, but many other companies are calling the structure entirely unsustainable and in no way profitable. It makes sense: How could developers, much less their parent companies, make money off putting their games on subscription services with hundreds of others on launch? Well, despite negative outlooks, The Ascent is proving that even games releasing day one on Xbox Game Pass are fully capable of turning huge profits.