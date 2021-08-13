City of Atlanta COVID-19 Resilience Plan released, Yellow Zone in effect

On the heels of an emphatic request from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the City of Atlanta released its COVID-19 Resilience Plan.

The plan outlines updates to the guidelines based on the latest public health guidance. With data available in the report, Atlanta is considered in the Yellow Zone.

Wearing a face mask in indoor facilities is a mandate once again signed into executive action Sunday.

Other changes included the city continuing to accept outdoor event applications up to 49,999 attendees with safety measures and city facilities will remain closed to the public until after Labor Day.

The zone overview includes four zones from Red Zone to Blue.

Red Zone is classified as cases averaging above 250, hospitalization average above 350 and a diagnostic test positivity over 10%.

Yellow Zone is classified as cases averaging 75-249, hospitalizations averaging between 201-349 and a diagnostic test positivity between 5.1-10%.

Green and Blue Zone signify declining numbers with Blue being near low levels.

The metric data used by the City of Atlanta is sourced from the Fulton County Board of Public Health (FCBOH) and the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (AFCEMA). Some key metrics used to determine zones are disease spread indicators over 10 days which include how many new COVID cases are averaged, average hospitalizations and percent of positive COVID tests.

According to a release from The City of Atlanta, unvaccinated people are encouraged to get vaccinated to better their odds against COVID-19 and the Delta variant.