Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

City of Atlanta COVID-19 Resilience Plan released, Yellow Zone in effect

By Alexis Grace
Posted by 
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436jP7_0bR40JdO00

On the heels of an emphatic request from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the City of Atlanta released its COVID-19 Resilience Plan.

The plan outlines updates to the guidelines based on the latest public health guidance. With data available in the report, Atlanta is considered in the Yellow Zone.

Wearing a face mask in indoor facilities is a mandate once again signed into executive action Sunday.

Other changes included the city continuing to accept outdoor event applications up to 49,999 attendees with safety measures and city facilities will remain closed to the public until after Labor Day.

The zone overview includes four zones from Red Zone to Blue.

  • Red Zone is classified as cases averaging above 250, hospitalization average above 350 and a diagnostic test positivity over 10%.
  • Yellow Zone is classified as cases averaging 75-249, hospitalizations averaging between 201-349 and a diagnostic test positivity between 5.1-10%.
  • Green and Blue Zone signify declining numbers with Blue being near low levels.

The metric data used by the City of Atlanta is sourced from the Fulton County Board of Public Health (FCBOH) and the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (AFCEMA). Some key metrics used to determine zones are disease spread indicators over 10 days which include how many new COVID cases are averaged, average hospitalizations and percent of positive COVID tests.

According to a release from The City of Atlanta, unvaccinated people are encouraged to get vaccinated to better their odds against COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

Comments / 0

TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Coronavirus
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Labor Day#Blue Zone#Fcboh#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Atlanta, GAsaportareport.com

Atlanta City Council asked to vote on public safety center despite unknowns

So many unanswered questions. In light of mounting opposition to its initial proposal, the Atlanta Police Foundation hastily presented an alternative plan at last Wednesday’s finance committee meeting of the Atlanta City Council for a new public safety training center on the site of the historic Prison Farm property in DeKalb County.
Georgia StatePosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: COVID-19 Outbreaks And (Some) Mask Mandates Greet Georgia Students As Schools Open

Georgia students are beginning their second year of school during the pandemic as coronavirus cases skyrocket, driven by the highly contagious delta variant. With children under 12 not yet eligible for the vaccine, some school districts are already seeing battles over how best to keep kids safe for in-person learning. Gov. Brian Kemp says he has no plans to impose statewide mask or vaccination mandates. Steve Fennessy gets into all this and more with Atlanta-based Wall Street Journal reporter Cam McWhirter.
Educationkxeo.com

Community R-6 Releases COVID Plans

Community R-6 heads back to school August 24 and first-year Superintendent Nick Larson says masking has been a hot-button topic across the state and Community R-6 will be doing their part to follow best practices. When it comes to in-seat learning, mitigation plans will be much the same as last...
Georgia Statefox46.com

Seven Georgia counties in Delta variant “danger zones”

Atlanta, GA (WJBF)- Georgia can count 7 counties in a “top 20” danger zone for the delta variant in a new report by a national health non-profit organization. The study found a link between low income levels showing higher infection rates, especially in rural areas where vaccination rates are low.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta home rents rising faster than most U.S. cities

Demand for rental housing here continues to outpace supply and prices have kept rising rapidly, according to several companies tracking housing data. Last month’s average rent in metro Atlanta was $1,488 — up 17% from the same month a year ago, twice the national average increase, according to RealPage, a Richardson, Texas-based firm that sells real estate software and analysis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy